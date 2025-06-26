MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A special needs softball team in Marshfield received new uniforms as a surprise to all the players.

The softball team is part of Road to “Responsibility,” which is an organization on the south shore that houses and cares for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

These new uniforms are a big deal for the team because the players have been wearing the old uniforms for years.

One of the coaches said the numbers were peeling off and the material was tight and tough to get on.

But, one of the players’ parents made a donation of $1,500 so the team could be surprised with new uniforms.

Now, the players are excited to celebrate all their wins, in style.

“Happy that we got the jerseys,” said Avery Berigan. “It made me proud, [proud of] the team!”

“It’s just great to be able to give these guys the moments that they desire so much and you see the happiness and joy in their face,” said Timothy Charron, General Manager and Head Coach.

