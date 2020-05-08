“It Makes a Difference:” Hundreds of orchids given to healthcare workers in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hundreds of healthcare workers at Brigham and Women’s and Beth Israel Deaconess hospitals received orchids on Friday morning as part of National Nurses Week.

The flowers were gifted to the nurses as they were leaving their overnight shifts Friday morning as a thank you for the work they’ve done during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital supplied around 400 orchids in partnership with Home Depot. Just Add Ice Company was behind a $1 million donation of orchids to those at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

“After being up all night it was a really nice surprise to walk into,” one of the nurses said.

“It makes a difference, all the little things have really added up and made a difference,” another nurse said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)