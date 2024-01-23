BOSTON (WHDH) - Students in Charlestown had an out-of-this-world experience Tuesday as they spoke to an astronaut in space aboard the International Space Station.

Young students packed the Harvey-Kent Elementary School’s gym for the event with astronaut Loral O’Hara.

Later speaking with 7NEWS, students shared their reaction.

“It makes me want to go into space and be an astronaut,” one student said.

“I think it would be fun to work at NASA because you would learn so much science,” another student said.

Tuesday’s program was made possible by Mass General Hospital, NASA and the Boston Public Schools.

Event organizers said the event would give students an understanding of why they’re learning about science and math.

Experts and educators continued, saying they hope this event will teach children the sky is not the limit.

“We all come from different places, different backgrounds,” one said. “Some of us may think, ‘What are these people doing out there in space, I could never do something like that.’ But they totally can.”

