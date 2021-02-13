‘It makes you feel like you’re doing a good thing:’ Canton paramedics inoculate seniors

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton fire paramedics are making home visits to seniors to make sure they get their dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Mary, 98, was among the seniors to get their first dose of the vaccine from local paramedics.

Canton’s fire chief said it’s important for the community to take care of their elders, especially those who do not have reliable transportation.

“They’re just so relieved and appreciative that someone is trying to get them vaccinated quickly and easily. And it makes you feel like you’re doing a good thing,” he said.

