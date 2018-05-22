‘It still doesn’t seem real’: Father of Stoughton teen killed in crash speaks

STOUGHTON, Mass. (WHDH) — The father of one of the Stoughton teens killed in a car crash over the weekend spoke to 7News about how he is struggling to cope with the loss of his youngest son.

“I feel the pain, it’s unbelievable. It still doesn’t seem real,” said Richard Joyce Jr.

Nick Joyce, 16, and three of his friends were killed in a car crash in East Bridgewater late Saturday afternoon. Christopher Desir, 17, of Brockton, Eric Sarblah, 17, of Stoughton and David Bell, 17, of Stoughton were the other three victims.

Nick Joyce was cousins with Christopher Joyce, a 23-year-old man shot and killed in Jamaica Plain earlier this month. Christopher Joyce’s parents accepted his diploma at Salem State University’s graduation on the same day Nick Joyce was killed.

The teenage driver remains hospitalized and his name has not been released. Joyce said he used to coach the driver in Pop Warner football and called him a good kid.

Grief counselors remain at Stoughton High School to offer help and support to students as funeral preparations are made. Joyce said he feels overwhelmed by the all the support from everyone in town.

