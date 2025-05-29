WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded after a crane tipped over at a park in Weymouth Thursday afternoon at Legion Field.

The crane operator was working on several trees when it overturned, according to authorities.

“It appears he did not have the jacks out wide enough for it to stabilize the crane,” said Weymouth deputy fire chief Tom Murphy.

The crane operator walked away with only minor injuries. SKY 7 HD was above the scene, showing the piece of heavy machinery on its side near tennis courts.

Workers came to the scene to help right the crane so it could be hauled away, drawing a crowd.

“It’s a lot of excitement, but also a lot of waiting around for something to happen,” said Chris Kane, who lives nearby the scene.

“The firemen in Weymouth have never seen anything like this,” said John Soule, who lives nearby. “Taking care of this is a really big problem.”

But a little boy who saw it all go down, says he’s relieved things weren’t worse.

“We’re lucky that the guy is okay…. And [it’s] just crazy!” Dennis Harrington said.

