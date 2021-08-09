BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials worked to clear a Brookline street after a delivery van knocked down power lines, leaving more than 100 homes without electricity.

Officers responding to Heath Street found several utility poles down and wires loose in the road. A delivery truck driver hit the wires, and first responders had to rescue another driver who had live wires on top of their car, officials said.

Drivers were told to avoid Heath Street between Hammond and Warren streets as well as Randolph Road. About 160 people lost power but no one was injured, and while the scene was dangerous, it could’ve been worse, said resident Nicolas Bower.

“It was a little chaotic. [I’m] just happy it didn’t land on anyone’s house,” Bower said.

