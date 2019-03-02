‘It was a mild winter’: Attleboro residents welcome upcoming storm

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - March is welcoming yet another snow storm after Saturday’s flurries, and some Attleboro residents are welcoming the storm.

“Saturday snow, it’s wonderful,” Mike Brown said. “It’s winter, it’s New England.”

Crews in Attleboro worked throughout Saturday morning to clear the fast falling snow.

“Right now, it’s coming down a little heavy, but it’s not too bad at all,” Eneau Reyes said while shoveling snow this morning. “You have to enjoy your job.”

Some residents were out and about but the town was relatively quiet with most people off from work and school.

“I could really use a snow day, so I’m looking forward to Sunday’s storm,” Liz Brown said. “I’m hoping for a snow day, we haven’t had one yet this year.”

In Milford, the snow turned to slush on the roads. The scene was similar in Bridgewater as a flock of plow trucks hit the streets.

“We needed some snow. It was a mild winter,” one person said. “Later, I’m going sledding with the kids, so we needed a little bit of snow.”

Snow in March can be a good or bad thing. After a mild winter, one plow driver welcomed the snow and hopes to see more.

“I prefer a lot more snow, to be honest,” Christopher Marques said. “A lot of extra money for that.”

While some are wanting more snow, others hope this is no indication that spring will be full of snow storms.

“I don’t want it in April,” Liz Brown said.

