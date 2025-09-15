LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A police standoff has come to an end in Lawrence Monday afternoon, after officials had to force their way into a home with a battering ram.

Multiple people were taken into custody as local police and homeland security responded to the scene. The standoff took place at 2 Roberta Lane in Mount Vernon, Lawrence near the Andover line.

24-year-old Luis Cabral was taken into custody. Police say he is an alleged member of the Trinitarios Street gang. He faces federal drug charges and is accused in several house break-ins and for shooting officers last month during a police pursuit in Maine.

“You could just hear pops, big pops going on at the house,” Kaylani Delgado said, a neighbor. “And then a couple hours later you could see somebody poke out but they went right back inside.”

Officials say tear gas was deployed and negotiators were on scene looking to work with the suspects involved.

Once it was over, officials stayed on scene to execute a search warrant. Two guns and several pills were seized as officials broke into a safe found inside the home.

“It was a movie, it was a movie,” Ranfy DeJesus said, a concerned neighbor. “Nothing ever happens out here in Mount Vernon, so it was interesting… [There was] a lot of bangs, a few big pops, but it was going on for hours.”

Investigators are still on the scene collecting evidence. The entire incident is currently under investigation.

