NEW YORK (WHDH) - A surveillance video captured the terrifying moment an explosion rocked a neighborhood in New York City’s Brooklyn borough early Wednesday morning, injuring six people and displacing dozens of residents.

Mychelle Grullon was inside one of the apartments when she felt the explosion on Vermont Street.

“I was in the back of the house, the whole house jumped up a little bit, landed back down, went pitch black for a second, and came back on,” she recalled.

Her father, Edwin Rodriguez, says it was the screams that woke him up.

“I looked out the window, the flames just basically coming up my way,” he said.

Rodriguez says he immediately began to wonder if the explosion was connected to something he noticed on Tuesday.

“I smelled gas when I came home from work around noon,” he said. “I parked my car; I smelled it. Something wasn’t right.”

Rodriguez added that he immediately called his landlord.

“I was walking up the stairs, it was getting stronger so I called him right away,” Rodriguez continued. “He said, ‘Don’t worry. I’m taking care of it. I have somebody working on it right now.”

Less than 12 hours later, an explosion happened.

“Everything happened so quick,” Grullon said. “I couldn’t even imagine it. It was crazy.”

Six people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to fire officials.

The American Red Cross is assisting those who have been displaced.

