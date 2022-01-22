BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers at the South Shore Plaza said the shooting of a man at the Braintree mall sent people into a panic, rushing to get away from the gunfire.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting at the mall at 3 p.m. found one person shot and officials said one man shot another man at a store inside the mall. The victim was taken to a Boston hospital in grave condition and the shooter fled the area, police said.

Police said the shooting appeared targeted and not random, but the gunfire led shoppers to run and hide.

“I went to the back [of the store] and just saw people crying, it was crazy,” said Tre Dallas.

“We tried to get out of there as fast as we could, we jumped over an escalator and ran down,” another shopper said.

In 2020, a 15-year-old girl was wounded following a fight between two groups of people where a man opened fire at the plaza. Earlier this month, that man was sentenced to eight years in jail.

And in February 2017, a man opened fire inside the Macy’s at the mall, but no one was hurt. Police said that shooting was gang-related

