FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans said they were thrilled after the team clinched a playoff berth by stomping the Jacksonville Jaguars, 50-10, at Gillette Stadium Sunday.

The win brought the Patriots to a 10-6 record after two street losses, including one to division rival the Buffalo Bills last week.

“[It was] great to see. especially after last week’s performance,” said Rob Teatrow.

“it was huge. It’s what they gotta do, and hopefully we might get a home playoff game,” said Paul Lynch.

