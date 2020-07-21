‘It was insane’: Witnesses recall wild car chase, crash in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man traveling through Fall River Sunday saw his drive cut short after an SUV fleeing police flipped over into his lane, with the two occupants jumping out and continuing their attempted escape.

Police attempted to pull the SUV over in Somerset on a traffic stop, and said the driver appeared to be holding a gun when the car sped off into Fall River. The driver said he and the other people in his car could see the SUV driving on a parallel road.

“He was speeding, we knew he was being reckless,” the driver said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we knew it wasn’t going to be good.”

Then the car swerved into their road and rolled over right in front of them.

“You could see the guy get thrashed around and we were like, ‘Wow that thing looks hurt that thing’s messed up,’ and the guy just yeeted out the window,” the driver said. “It was insane.”

The two men ran away from the crash scene but were eventually found and arrested, and neither suffered serious injuries. Police said they found a number of items in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen from local businesses.

