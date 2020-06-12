‘It was just a reaction:’ Fall River sergeant’s moving moment caught on camera

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River police sergeant’s interaction with a girl at a Black Lives Matter vigil is gaining traction on social media.

Sgt. Kelly Furtado was caught on camera helping a girl tie her shoe on the way to a prayer vigil for George Floyd.

The photo was posted on the police department’s Facebook page on Saturday and has since gotten over 400 shares.

Furtado was surprised to see the attention it got and does not want any recognition for it.

“I don’t think that’s that’s anything out of the ordinary,” she said, adding that it was just a reaction and motherly instincts to want to help the girl on the way to the vigil.

“It was nothing more than helping her tie her shoe, I was afraid she was going to fall,” she said, adding that’s just the way it is in Fall River.

“It’s not uncommon to see police officers here doing things like that.”

She hopes the simple act reminds others to lend a helping hand no matter one’s age, race or orientation.

