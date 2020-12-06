‘It was just devastating’: Woman in wheelchair dies after being struck by plow truck in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a snowplow in Lowell on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a crash at the corner of School and Cross streets just before 7 p.m. found that a woman in a wheelchair and a man were struck by a plow truck, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office.

The woman, 27, was thrown under a parked vehicle across the street, according to officials and witnesses.

“She kept saying that she couldn’t breathe, because of the pressure of the car on top of her,” one witness said. “It was just sad, it was pretty tragic … it was just devastating.”

She was rushed to Tufts Medical Center where she later died from her injuries on Sunday, the district attorney said.

The man she was with was still in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Both drivers remained on scene during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

