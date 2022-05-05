LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man fleeing a traffic stop crashed into a Worcester liquor store after a high-speed chase in Leicester Wednesday night, officials said.

Police said they pulled over a Worcester man for a traffic stop in Leicester, but he then sped away, reaching speeds of up to 80 mph as officers pursued. Witnesses said the chase sounded like something out of a movie.

“You could hear the roar of the engine, something was coming fast and it was the silver car and two police cruisers,” said witness Matty Martin. “It was like a NASCAR race, you could hear the cars go right by you. It was crazy.”

The chief of police said officers lost sight of the man, identified as Curtis Medeiros, 54, but then heard from Worcester police that a car had crashed in their city.

Medeiros crashed into another car before hitting the liquor store and both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned in East Brookfield District Court.

