WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men were arraigned before a judge Friday after allegedly driving a truck into a Wilmington house, obliterating the building’s porch in the process.

At around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the scene, where a blue pickup truck had fled after hitting the house. Officer found the car and its two occupants a short distance away.

Timothy Fortin, 31, of Holyoke and Robert Dupont, 54, of Wilmington were arraigned on charges of possession of Class A and B substances while Fortin was also arraigned on charges of operating under the influence of liquor and drugs, speeding and leaving the scene of a property damage crash.

According to neighbor Bob Hand, the collision was violent and spectacular.

“It was like the earth fell,” said Hand. “I saw dust. I saw the side of the porch go into the air.”

According to Hand, after the truck destroyed the porch, it proceeded to drive into two SUVs that were parked in the driveway.

“When he backed up and drove out I thought ‘this isn’t really happening,'” said Hand.

Although the family of four was inside the house at the time of the crash, no one was hurt.

