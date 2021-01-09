‘It was marvelous’: Concert violinist gives Zoom concert for residents of Canton nursing home

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A concert violinist who hasn’t been able to perform during the pandemic found a happy audience at a Canton nursing home via Zoom this week.

Yevgeny Kutik made his debut in 2003 with the Boston Pops and is used to playing around the world, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted his usual performances. So he decided to perform remotely for residents of the Orchard Cove Senior Living Facility.

“I really missed sharing music with a live audience,” Kutik said. “I would see them at halls, I would see them at my concerts so aside from me being able to show up and play, which is not possible at the moment this is the next best option for me to kind of connect with them and talk with them and share music with them.”

And the audience was more than receptive.

“It helped transform my living room into a concert hall and there he was, it was a great gift to have such an outstanding musicians come into our own rooms,” said resident Elly Rubin. “It was marvelous.”

