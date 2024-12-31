PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Ten people were injured after a Lego display collapsed onto a crowd inside an arcade center in Peabody, according to the Peabody Police Department.

SKY7-HD spotted multiple ambulances at the scene at In The Game on Lowell Street. A child was seen being brought out of the building on a stretcher.

Eight people were taken to the hospital, while two declined medical transport, police said. All 10 sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

According to the arcade’s Facebook page, the center was hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at the time. The event featured a balloon drop.

The display was pulled down by a large net of balloons attached to it, causing it to fall onto a crowd of people inside, according to police.

“I saw the balloons and the guy started tugging on it, and of course, next thing I knew, the whole thing just fell,” said Keegan Oblenes. “It was mayhem, so I heard the flutes going off and everything else, and I was scared. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Some children said they narrowly avoided the falling items, while others around them were struck.

“It was scary. Someone behind me got hit and I saw someone cry and I was like, ‘What happened? What happened?'” said William O’Brien.

Cell phone video shows the Lego display tumble several feet down from an indoor balcony as children reached up toward the falling balloons.

“The people right behind us got hit,” Korbin Oblenes said.

Correction: Due to the initial information provided to 7News, an earlier version of this story stated that a ceiling had collapsed.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)