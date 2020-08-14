‘It was priceless for me:’ Easton firefighter surprises daughter when returning home from tour in Iraq

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A military man and firefighter in Easton gave his daughter quite the surprise when returning home from Iraq after four months there.

Michael Eaton returned home with food his wife had ordered for their daughter Brianna. Thinking it was delivery, the 8-year-old was surprised to see her father at the door when she opened it.

“She was speechless and it was priceless for me, her jaw just dropped,” Eaton told 7News about the surprise homecoming.

Eaton was stationed in Iraq for the past four months as a member of the Air Force Reserves. His original plan was to surprise his daughter at a friend’s home with other guys in his group, but then his flight was delayed.

Luckily, Eaton’s wife was quick on her feet.

“My wife called and said she was ordering food and I was going to be delivering the food,” Eaton said.

When he arrived to the front door of his home, he hid in the doorway so his daughter couldn’t spot him from the windows.

His daughter was surprised to see her father there and gave him a great big hug.

“Either of us didn’t know what to say,” Eaton said about the heartwarming reunion.

Since his arrival, Brianna hasn’t left her father’s side. Both are catching up on time lost and Eaton is enjoying every minute of it before he returns to work as a fireman in September.

