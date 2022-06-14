BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Students and their families were forced to run for cover Monday afternoon after several shots were fired near the high school during the graduation ceremonies.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Medford Street where authorities had taped off the area for hours. No one was hurt but nearby cars and an apartment were both hit by bullets.

Boston police say the shooting was not connected to the graduation, but the ceremony had to be cut short and many of the students and families said the scene was chaotic as they rushed to find their loved ones. Some told 7NEWS that in light of recent events, they were terrified.

“All I heard was a ‘pop’ but when I heard the second shot, everyone started running to the front. I got down and grabbed my sister as soon as I could,” graduate Ossie Hughes said. “Everyone started evacuating immediately. There were people jumping the fence. It was really traumatizing.”

Superintendent of Boston Public Schools Brenda Cassellius released a statement in response to the shooting that reads:

“Our graduation celebrations are deeply personal to us and it’s devastating that senseless acts of violence in the community interrupted what was meant to be a joyous occasion. Our students and their families work incredibly hard to reach this moment and to start their journeys after graduation. We are very proud of this class that has been through so much and yet they persevered. Many thanks to our Charlestown community for coming together and taking care of each other during this time.”

School officials said the ceremony will be rescheduled for a later date.

“I worked too hard to get here for it to get ruined over some petty beef in Charlestown,” said graduate Jeremiah Okornoe.



So far, no further details have been made available.

