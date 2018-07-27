‘It was so crazy’: Douglas teen describes moment would-be burglars broke into her house

DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - A quick-thinking teen is describing the terrifying moment when she realized a pair of would-be burglars were breaking into her house in Douglas Wednesday.

Morgan Doyle, 15, was home alone when she noticed two men who had just pulled into her driveway were trying to break in.

“I heard my dogs barking, so I looked outside my window and saw there was a car in the driveway,” she recalled.

Doyle says she locked herself in her bedroom and called 911 as she watched the two men go around to the back door with a pry bar.

“He tried prying the door open in the back,” she said. “All I heard was banging. I don’t know. I think he was trying to break it with his hand maybe.”

The two men allegedly made their way into the home, prompting Doyle to hide under her bed as she stayed on the line with the 911 dispatcher.

“I was like, ‘Where do I hide? I got to go somewhere,'” she said. “In the moment it was so crazy and now I’m just trying to process what actually happened and how it happened.”

About a minute later, Doyle says she heard police officers in the house.

Joseph Walsh, 60, and Mateusz Dymon, 28, were arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools.

Doyle’s parents are grateful that their youngest child is OK.

“She’s just a smart kid,” her father, Darren, said. “She knew how to take care of herself and that makes me proud.”

Doyle delivered coffee and doughnuts to three police departments to thank them for helping her.

