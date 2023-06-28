FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - A homeowner in Franklin is counting their blessings after their family managed to escape injury when a crane collapsed onto their house on Wednesday.

One of the homeowners was at home with her kids on Michelle Way when the crane fell. The other said he was at work,

“I was at work, so it was very emotional as a father and a dad,” the homeowner said. “‘Is my family okay?’ because none of this matters. This is what matters.”

The Franklin Fire Department shared an update around 3:10 p.m., showing a photo of the crane with its arm resting on top of the home.

Part of nearby Bent Street was blocked at the time, according to the fire department.

SKY7-HD was over the scene around 4 p.m., capturing video of multiple other cranes in place around the toppled crane. At least one nearby tree also appeared to be damaged.

In a statement, Franklin Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Barbieri said crews were first notified of the incident around 1:50 p.m.

Barbieri said the fire department remained on scene as of 4:30 p.m., adding that another crane company had been called in “to assist with the removal.”

The homeowners were glad everyone was OK.

“I’m not here, I’m on the train, thinking of all the scenarios in my head. You don’t know how precious your family is until something happens,” the homeowner said.

No further information was immediately available.

