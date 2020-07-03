‘It was total chaos:’ Terrified shoppers, workers fled shots in Braintree mall

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shoppers and employees at South Shore Plaza described a scene of panic after a shooting in the Nordstrom Friday afternoon.

A 15-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot following a fight between two groups, police said. The mall went on lockdown while police searched for the suspects, eventually arresting two people outside the plaza.

Sharon Lee said she was inside Macy’s when she heard people saying “Get out, get out, he has a gun.”

“It was the scariest thing I’ve seen in my entire life, to see people run the way they did,” Lee said. “Everyone was running, ducking, everyone was trying to get underneath the clothes.”

Marie Bagunda was at Starbucks with her sister when they heard the shooting.

“We heard three gunshots, bam bam bam,” Marie said. “We thought it was, like, balloons, but people started running.”

Marie called her mother, who rushed to the scene.

“I just came straight to the mall, I was shaking so bad,” her mother said.

The manager of an Abercombie and Fitch said he and his staff took cover in a stockroom.

“I saw a bunch of people running and screaming, it was total chaos, so I went to the back of the store and called police,” the manager said.

