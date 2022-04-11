CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old construction worker is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed two coworkers in Cambridge Monday.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation among three employees at a construction site on Wheeler Street around 7:15 a.m. found two workers suffering from apparent stab wounds, police said.

Another worker who identified himself as “Lito M” was able to subdue Carcensky Salvant by putting him in a choke hold — a move he learned while studying martial arts.

Lito told 7NEWS that his arms were “going numb” as he tried to keep Salvant subdued.

“My arms were going numb…I just kept switching back and forth,” the man said. “It was tough. That dude was strong.”

Lito was able to successfully disarm a folding knife from the suspect and restrain him until officers arrived and placed him in handcuffs, Cambridge Deputy Police Superintendent Pauline Wells said during a news conference.

“He has told me that he’s studying Jujutsu, he’s a beginner,” Wells said. “He put a nice hold on the assailant so that he couldn’t move.”

Both victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Their names have not been released. Police say one of the victims was on a ladder when Salvant stabbed him in the leg, while a co-worker who attempted to interfere was stabbed in the back.

“The one that got stabbed in the back,he’s a hardworking family man. He just had a baby not too long ago. He did not deserve this,” Lito said.

Salvant was ordered to be held without bail on charges that include attempted murder.

