KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - One woman had to be rescued and two firefighters were injured after a 5-alarm blaze broke out at a building in Keene, New Hampshire overnight.

Firefighters responding to a reported kitchen fire at the Cobblestone Ale House at 151 Main Street around 10 p.m. Saturday found massive flames shooting out of the two-story commercial building, according to Keene fire officials. The building houses three store fronts on the first floor and seven apartments on the second floor.

Fire crews rescued a woman from a second floor apartment and she was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two firefighters were also taken to Cheshire Medical Center after receiving minor burns while battling the blaze, according to fire officials. They have since been treated and released.

Caitlin McPherson said she was planning to go to a restaurant across the street when she saw the fire.

“From the time I walked from my car, it was probably only 300 feet, if that, to where it was, and to have it engulf like that it was just mind-blowing,” McPherson said. “When you could hear the windows smashing like that, it just there’s not a real word to describe it, it was unreal what we were witnessing.”

The building has been declared a total loss, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

