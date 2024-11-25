BOSTON (WHDH) - The wing tips of two airplanes came into contact with each other at Logan International Airport in Boston Monday, according to Massport.

An American Airlines aircraft that had flown in from London’s Heathrow Airport made contact with a parked Frontier Airlines plane that was awaiting pushback at the airport, according to both airlines.

Passengers were taken off both of the planes so the aircraft could be checked for damage, Massport said.

The Frontier Airlines plane had been preparing to fly to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, but the flight was then canceled, according to the airline.

No injuries were reported, according to Massport.

SKY7-HD was live above Terminal E, where the two planes touched. The airport was bustling with travelers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Some passengers on the Frontier Airlines plane said they felt a jolt when the aircraft made contact.

“That was terrible. It was very scary. All of a sudden, thump. It sounded like something fell from below,” Evelyn Pipione, a Frontier passenger, said.

Pipione and her daughter April O’Brien were upset their flight was canceled Monday, as they were trying to get to Dallas to tend to a family emergency.

“It’s horrible because my sister-in-law has stage four cancer, so we’re trying to get to see her,” O’Brien said.

Douglas Garcia, who was also on the Frontier flight, took photos of the wing through the airplane window.

“So, you can see the wing actually broke on the bottom, so the bigger plane — the wing is over, and then ours is cracked at the bottom,” Garcia said.

Passengers on the American Airlines flight said they did not know their plane made contact with another.

“Well if I’d known I’d been clipped by a plane, I would have been scared, but we didn’t know that. We didn’t feel anything,” Joan Hale, an American Airlines passenger, said. “They just didn’t pull in quite close enough to the gate, so they were going to wait for someone to tow them another 20 yards or so. They didn’t come so they brought stairs.”

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)