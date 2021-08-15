SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Auto enthusiasts flocked to the annual Concorso Italian Car Show in Salem, New Hampshire Sunday.

Besides being able to check out the cars, visitors were able to buy a ticket for a chance to win driving a race lap.

One hundred percent of those ticket purchases will be donated to the Lazarus House, a homeless shelter in Lawrence, organizers said.

