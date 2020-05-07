Italian festival hosted in Boston’s North End canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England’s largest Italian festival, hosted in Boston’s North End, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After consulting with the city, representatives of St. Anthony’s Society made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Saint Anthony and Saint Lucy Feast.

“For over 100 years, Saint Anthony’s Feast has celebrated faith, family, community, and tradition in the North End of Boston,” the society said in a statement. “During this current crisis, these values have special meaning that will guide us.”

The society plans to hold virtual feast events in August.

Our Message on 2020 Saint Anthony & Saint Lucy Feast. pic.twitter.com/wkgMW2ozsX — St. Anthony's Feast (@StAnthonysFeast) May 6, 2020

