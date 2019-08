BOSTON (WHDH) - An Italian furniture company is taking ‘Netflix and chill’ to the next level.

They created the ‘Hi-Bed’ which is made for bingeing all of your favorite shows.

The bed features an HD projector, a 70 in. screen, and even built-in wifi.

Prices start at $13,000 and are available for pre-order, but you have to wait for next year to receive your bed.

