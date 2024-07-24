HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - Items from the historic Paragon Boardwalk in Hull will go on sale at auction later this month, according to an announcement from the auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co.

The auction will be held online and will include hundreds of items, ranging from a more than 100-year-old arcade game, to Paragon’s 18-hole mini golf course. Restaurant appliances and relics are also for sale.

The auction will begin Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m.

“Everyone who grew up visiting Nantasket has a core family memory from Paragon Arcade,” said Michael Saperstein of Paul E. Saperstein Co. in his firm’s announcement. “We’re hopeful that this auction will allow for some of those people to take a piece of Paragon Park home with them.”

The Paragon Boardwalk and its arcade have been part of the Nantasket Beach area for more than a century since 1918.

Now, though, popular buildings along the boardwalk will be taken down to make way for new condos.

Speaking with 7NEWS, people in the area said they’re sad to see so much history go away.

While the buildings are coming down, the famous carousel in the area will stay standing.

