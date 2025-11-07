WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff’s Association are keeping the community warm this year with their annual Winter Coat Drive which started Thursday.

During the first weeks of November, Sheriff Lew Evangelidis said he and his team will distribute thousands of coats directly to local service organizations and community members.

“Especially it breaks your heart when you see kids and people like that in need of these, so I’m really proud that I work with such a generous group of people and a generous community that wants to keep people warm,” said Evangelidis. “It’s a basic, basic human right to be warm in the winter.”

The Sheriff’s Office says their goal is to distribute 4,000 brand-new warm winter coats to those who need them, helping them stay comfortable during the winter months. It said the drive also represents support and care from local law enforcement to the community.

