REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State troopers lined up outside the State Police Barracks in Revere to welcome back Lt. Donald Bossi, the commander of the barracks, Friday afternoon.

Bossi suffered catastrophic injuries after he was hit by a teenager charged with operating a stolen motorcycle at Revere Beach in June, 2025. He spent more than a month in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), then spent weeks at a Spaulding Rehabilitation facility. Bossi was discharged by his doctor Friday, and his first stop was the barracks – his home away from home.

Bossi gave a thumbs up while driving by, telling 7NEWS he’s, “feeling great.”

Residents cheered from nearby balconies to watch his return, many getting emotional.

“It’s a blessing. Thank God for his family, I’m getting emotional thinking about it. His family must be besides themselves,” said one woman. “It’s amazing to me. I just think that it’s great and the fact that he can walk now and he can tell his story is wonderful.”

Bossi had one message for his supporters as he began to make his way home.

“Just thank you, thank you for everything.” Bossi said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)