It’s a boy for Pats defensive lineman Lawrence Guy

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - One Patriot is celebrating a little early on the field of Gillette Stadium, where he and his wife learned they are having a baby boy.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and his wife Andrea were out on the field Friday when the entire stadium lit up baby blue.

“I am super excited because you know, I’ve got my daughter so having a son is just the icing on the cake,” Guy said. “Going to the Super Bowl and having a gender reveal in the same two weeks is amazing.”

Guy, who is in his second year with the team, was holding his 19-month-old daughter and says he is excited to be having a boy.

Andrea is due in June, which suits the lineman just fine.

This way he will not have to take any time off from football.

