BOSTON (WHDH) - The Franklin Park Zoo family just got a little bigger after a pygmy hippopotamus gave birth last week.

Cleopatra, affectionately known as Cleo, birthed a 13-pound male calf Oct. 5 after giving birth to stillborn calves in 2018 and 2019 due to prolonged labor, according to the zoo.

Her veterinary team decided to induce Cleo, so she received her first hormone injection to prepare her for labor on Oct. 3, along with a second injection 24 hours later.

The team monitored her and the baby around the clock before they manually delivered the calf during the afternoon of Oct. 5.

“The calf was immediately so bright, strong and aware, and was holding his head up right away. The calf was introduced to Cleo soon after birth and was nursing within a few hours,” said Dr. Eric Baitchman, Zoo New England Vice President of Animal Health and Conservation. “Each new birth contributes to the continued survival of this endangered species, and we are thrilled by this success. This is the result of years of teamwork and commitment, and I am incredibly proud of the Zoo team.”

The zoo first learned of Cleo’s pregnancy following an ultrasound on March 2.

