BOSTON (WHDH) - Veterans gathered in South Boston Sunday to re-dedicate a memorial to 25 of their fellow service members who never made it home form Vietnam.

The Vietnam War memorial was originally dedicated 40 years ago in remembrance of those 25 Southie natives killed in Vietnam, one of the highest losses in the country for a community of its size.

“The whole community was deprived of 25 men and the children and grandchildren who would have come along,” said Medal of Honor recipient and U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Kelley at the ceremony.

Veterans said it was hard for them to come back from the war to disapproval back then, and work to welcome those returning from combat now.

“We don’t pay attention to the politics, we’re there for each other,” said Vietnam veteran Mike Berry. “You know, it’s a brotherhood.”

