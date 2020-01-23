‘It’s a difficult position’: Walsh mulling presidential endorsement

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spoke about a tough decision he will inevitably have to make Thursday — which candidate will he endorse for president?

Walsh is attending the winter U.S. conference of mayors meeting in Washington D.C. along with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The trip to the nation’s capital left the Boston mayor thinking about who he could potentially throw his support behind in the upcoming 2020 election.

“I’m in a unique position and I’ve said this before being a guy from Dorchester growing up never thinking I would know four presidential candidates on the stage personally,” he said. “It’s a difficult decision because there’s relationships and there’s friendships and they go back a way. At the end of the day, whoever I endorse it’s about who can beat Donald Trump for me, quite honestly. We have to beat Donald Trump.”

This comes just weeks away from the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)