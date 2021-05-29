BOSTON (WHDH) - The Bay State took its biggest step yet toward a return to normal life, dropping all remaining coronavirus restrictions throughout the state.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday signed an order formally rescinding the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts effective Saturday at 12:01 a.m.

Many Boston restaurants and their patrons stayed up to celebrate the clock striking midnight.

Arya Trattoria owner Massimo Tiberi celebrated the end of the restrictions by removing the partitions between tables at his restaurant, gaining six more seats inside.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Tiberi. “We can actually serve people better, the room looks better, it’s all good.”

“I feel really good, I know there was a lot of restrictions in place for people’s safety and I’m glad we made it to the end and everyone is looking forward to a brighter future,” said bar patron Kyle Rosa.

“You can see how special it is for guests to come back in here. It’s a game-changers,” said Kate Reeves, general manager of Tres Gatos in Jamaica Plain.

All restrictions were lifted Saturday with capacity will increase to 100 percent for all businesses, and gathering limits will be rescinded, according to Baker.

The state’s face-covering order was also lifted on Saturday, allowing for fully vaccinated individuals to ditch their masks in most settings.

Face coverings will still be mandatory on public and private transportation systems, in healthcare facilities, and in other settings hosting vulnerable populations, such as congregate care settings.

Some people say they will remain cautious and still be wearing covering their face indoors regardless of the setting.

“[We’re] wearing our masks still, since I work as a nurse, I’ve seen many things. Better to be cautious,” said a Boston resident.

Gov. Baker on Friday also signed an order that rescinds the state of emergency in Massachusetts, effective June 15.

