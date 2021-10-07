BOSTON (WHDH) - The newest baby of Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo made its arrival last month.

A 5-year-old Masia giraffe named Amari gave birth to a female calf on Sept. 22 at 2:52 p.m.

Within 30 minutes of her birth, the calf attempted to stand, and not long after, she began walking on her own while inside the Giraffe Barn.

“The calf seems exceptionally friendly, bold, and curious. I was impressed that, once she was stable and confident enough to take her first, tentative steps, she walked right up to me before I could exit the stall,” said Dr. Chris Bonar, Senior Veterinarian in Zoo New England’s Animal Health Department. “So far, Amari has been very attentive, which is especially important for a first-time mother.”

The calf underwent a full physical exam and appears healthy and alert.

During her most recent weight check, she weighed 170 pounds.

The calf is currently bonding with her mom and has not yet made her exhibit debut.

“We are thrilled to share the news of this birth,” said John Linehan, Zoo New England President and CEO. “While this little giraffe is sure to steal people’s hearts, she is also an important ambassador for her species. By watching her grow, we hope that people will develop a better appreciation and understanding of giraffe, a species whose numbers in the wild have plummeted in recent years.”

Giraffes have been declared locally extinct in seven African countries and population surveys estimate an overall 40 percent decline in the global giraffe population.

Zoo New England says it is committed to the conservation of this iconic species.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)