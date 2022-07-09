DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members gathered at Harambee Park in Dorchester Saturday afternoon to learn how to keep their kids safe this summer as part of the B Healthy Summer Fun Day.

The free community event included games, food, giveaways and health resources for families. The event also had a free COVID-19 vaccine station.

“So we’re actually vaccinating people six months and up, so you should bring yourself and your kids down if you’re interested in getting vaccinated for COVID-19. It’s a great way to protect you and your community, and your family,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu of the Boston Public Health Commission.

The Boston Public Health Commission is hoping the event makes healthy resources more accessible.

The event also taught families other ways to keep their children safe this summer.

“We’re providing information about safe swimming, heat resiliance, we’re providing opportunities for kids, we’re providing employment opportunities, lots of different resources are here for you to connect with,” said Ojikutu.

Local barbers also gave out free haircuts to children who attended Saturday.

Children explored the inside of an ambulance to learn more about the work that first responders do.

For those who missed out on Saturday’s event, the Codman Square Health Center in Dorchester is an ongoing vaccination site open Monday through Friday.

