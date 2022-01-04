BOSTON (WHDH) - The rush to get tested for the coronavirus after the holidays is causing long lines at testing facilities across Massachusetts.

People waited in the cold at facilities in Boston, Cambridge, Randolph, and Worcester to find out their status before heading back to work or school.

“I feel safe doing this and it is a hassle,” said Barbara Omere as she waited in line to get tested. “I don’t even know how they could’ve made it even a little more simpler but it’s a hassle.”

In Cambridge, classes won’t resume until Wednesday so students can have time to get tested. It is not required but parents were strongly encouraged to bring their children to testing sites.

“I just want it to be kind of over with, but I mean, I guess it’s a good thing,” said Reannan Donofrio, a parent of a third-grade student. “We gotta keep the kids getting tested because they’re the ones that are going out the most.”

While parents hope their children receive a negative test, Tufts Medical Center Epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron says parents should not have to worry too much because the omicron variant produces less severe symptoms compared to prior strains.

“It is less risky to them than the flu was. It is less risky to them than some things that they did like swimming in the ocean or driving in a car,” she said. “I have kids in school and I feel totally comfortable with it.”

