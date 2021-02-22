‘It’s a little scary’: Rabbi worried after waste bin fire outside Sharon temple

SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a suspicious waste bin fire outside a temple in Sharon Sunday night, and the temple’s rabbi said he hopes the blaze was just an accident.

The trash receptacle sits next to the Chabad Center Temple on North Main Street, and firefighters responded after reports of a blaze resembling a bonfire, officials said. No one was hurt and police say there is no proof of the fire being purposefully set, they’re investigating it as suspicious.

Rabbi Chaim Wolosow said the temple’s security camera wasn’t working because the battery died, and he hoped the investigation showed the fire was accidental instead of arson.

“It’s a little scary, it’s scary and it’s sad … I don’t know anyone who’d want to do harm to myself or the Chabad outside of people who are just haters,” Wolosow said.

