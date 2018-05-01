It’s a match! Play Doh print helps police ID man wanted in 2 states

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) — A fingerprint left behind on a piece of Play Doh during a recent robbery in Leicester helped police identify a suspect wanted for crimes in two other states, officials said.

A suspect’s plan to circumvent a security device at a local retailer by covering it with Play Doh failed, prompting him to flee and leave incriminating evidence behind.

The fingerprint was processed and matched with a prisoner at the Worcester County House of Correction, according to police. It was later determined that the suspected robber was also wanted on charges in at least two other states.

The suspect, whose name was not released, is due in court on a later date in connection with the attempted theft.

