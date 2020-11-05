‘It’s a miracle’: Wife of off-duty officer critically injured in crash says he is recovering

BOSTON (WHDH) - An off-duty Boston police officer is being treated for life-threatening injuries and four firefighters are hospitalized following a crash that sent a fire truck into a bank in Dorchester early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Talbot Avenue around 2:30 a.m. found a fire truck that had barreled into the Bank of America before coming to rest partially inside the building and that a nearby car sustained significant damage.

Four Boston firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, identified as off-duty Boston police officer Alfredo Araujo, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Taking a few minutes away from her husband’s bedside to shower and collect her thoughts, Joanna Araujo explained to 7NEWS how she heard he had been seriously hurt in a crash in Dorchester.

“It was a very scary moment for me as police officers knocked on my door at 3:30 am. I already had kinda training on that from the police academy,” she said. I knew nothing good was going to come from what they were going to tell me.”

Less than 24 hours later, she said he is in stable but delicate condition.

“Gladly he has no fractures in his body,” she said. “The only main concern right now is his brain. When he first got to the hospital, his brain was swollen.”

But, she said the doctors were able to relieve some of the pressure.

Since then, Araujo has opened his eyes and moved his fingers.

The Bank of America is now boarded up and his wife is now reflecting on how lucky her husband is to be alive.

“I still cannot believe he’s here with us,” she said.

Araujo described her husband as a father to two little girls, a social butterfly, a hardworking man dedicated to his job as a police officer.

She said she believes angels were watching over him at the time of impact.

“It’s a miracle,” she said. “Usually, crashes like that, the news is your husband is no longer with you. I’m just so grateful that he’s here with us.”

