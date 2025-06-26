FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck driver slammed into a Fall River daycare early Thursday morning, causing serious damage to the building on North Main Street.

As a result, the Fall River Kindercare Learning Center daycare will be closed Thursday.

The truck was towed away with heavy damage to its front, and the building was left with a large hole near its front entrance.

The center’s director said this will have a huge impact on both the students and the teachers.

“When I got here, there was actually a car through my office which is pretty terrifying,” said director Stephanie Perreira. “I have 95 children 25 teachers who are now displaced. It’s a really terrifying feeling.”

Perreira said they will now work to clean up the building so the children can return as soon as possible.

