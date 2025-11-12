FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Patriots hosted a group of local veterans at Gillette Stadium Tuesday for a special game night to honor those who have served our country and their families on Veteran’s Day.

“You’re bringing together, you know, something that the soldiers and sailors love to do in their free time, which is game, but also bringing them together and have a little competition,” said Andrea Morrison, Chief People Officer at NWN. “Events like this remind us that the service doesn’t end when we take off the uniform, it continues in how we show up for our community.”

Veterans were able to let loose in a little friendly competition.

“I’m going to get my backside kicked here, these kids are going to run rings around me,” said Kevin Cook, a retired Veteran Service Officer.

Some said they were also excited just to spend time with members of their favorite team.

“It’s good to see everyone get out of the house and like have a good time, and in this case with the 8-2 patriots!” said Mitch Law, a veteran.

“It’s awesome we’ve never met anybody from the NFL, we’ve never been in an NFL stadium,” said another man.

“These guys feel a little lost when they get back,” said Cook. “You’re in an environment when things are very regimented, then you come back to real life and there are no rules. You come down here and have an event like this it makes them feel like their service matters. They feel like other people notice them and they like to connect with the players.”

Patriots players said they were honored to be able to host these heroes.

“They’re on the front lines, you know, sacrificing their bodies for us, and they are out in the field for us and we’re just over here — I appreciate everything they’ve done for us,” said Isaiah Iton, Patriots Defensive Tackle.

“They understand that there is a bigger calling, you know, they’re actually the ones out there making a difference, making sure that we are able to do what we want to do and not have to worry about what else is going on in the world,” said Brenden Schooler, Patriots Safety. “So to be able to spend time with these guys, then men and women here, it’s a special moment and it’s the least we can do.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)