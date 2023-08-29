WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bus drivers with the Worcester Regional Transit Authority are speaking out over what they call serious staffing issues that are causing strain for employees and trips to be canceled.

The union representing the drivers say a lack of operators is causing problems to a point where if one driver calls out sick, there are few if any people who can fill in.

On Monday, the drivers picketed outside the WRTA’s office to let managers know they are working ten hours a day, on their days off, and that it’s not safe.

“It’s like a ticking time bomb – something severe is going to happen at some point,” said ATU Local 22 business agent Ken Kephart.

“We want to schedule those trips and make those trips occur for the public – unfortunately, we have been missing some and we’re going to be looking into how we can correct the situation,” said WRTA Administrator Joshua Rickman, who is just one week into the role.

According to Rickman, the system is budgeted for 89 operators, and the WRTA currently has 85 working.

“There’s probably four open positions, but you probably need ten to twelve additional drivers to cover the shortages that we deal with every day,” Kephart said.

WRTA’s administrator told 7NEWS that as he gets acquainted with the system, he is planning on analyzing what needs attention.

“The goal is to always have a full budget of the number of 89,” Rickman said. “Sometimes we do go a little bit lower, sometimes a little higher – we certainly want to get that right number out there.”

In the meantime, riders say they just want to get where they need to go.

“It’s basically in considerate,” said a WRTA rider named Dave, who described how he needs reliable transportation for doctors appointments and already has to prepare an hour ahead of time in case there’s a delay. “They should have a way of notifying the people or, better yet, why can’t they hire people?”

WRTA officials say they have kiosks inside and outside of their downtown terminal to help direct riders. They also highlighted that they are currently hiring.

