STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two families in Stoughton and Medford experienced holidays they won’t soon forget when two mothers gave birth in their respective towns with the help of police officers and other first responders on Christmas day.

In Stoughton, two police officers helped deliver a baby in a car! They were called to Glen Echo Boulevard at approximately 6 a.m. for a report of a woman in labor inside the vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said there was no time to wait. One officer directed the mother to push while another stepped in to deliver a baby boy who was born within minutes of the initial call.

Both the mother and child were healthy and taken to the hospital.

People who live on the street said it felt like their neighborhood’s own Christmas miracle.

“It’s very exciting…this is a very quiet street,” said Kim Leonard, who lives in the area.

“They did a great job with the delivering,” said Allan Eliacin, who also lives in the neighborhood. “I know that’s mainly not their specialty but we’ve got to give them props.”

The Stoughton police department praised its officers for their quick actions, writing, “This incredible event is a reminder that our officers are called upon to handle every kind of emergency, sometimes even helping deliver new life into the world.”

Another baby boy in Medford was also delivered by first responders on Christmas, when Armstrong Ambulance was called to assist with the early morning arrival.

Some people said these births are a reminder of what the Christmas season is really about.

“It makes me feel excited, you know? Just because I think sometimes we forget the meaning of Christmas,” said Leonard. “I think that just brings that point home that it’s about the miracles and the coming together and helping one another. And I think we need more of that.”

Both mothers and their babies are doing well.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)