BOSTON (WHDH) - Groups of protesters gathered in Boston on Wednesday to rally against Mayor Michelle Wu’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor spaces within the city.

Wu announced last month that workers and patrons age 12 and up will be required to show proof of at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to gain entry into indoor spaces in Boston — including restaurants, bars, nightclubs, fitness facilities, and entertainment venues.

Protesters with the Truth Freedom Health Coalition, who could be seen holding “Working People Unite!” signs, say Wu has no right to force the vaccine on people. They also claim that local and national politicians, as well as pharmaceutical companies, are the enemy of the American people.

“It’s against science,” coalition leader Shiva Ayyadurai said when asked about the vaccine. “One-size-fits-all is science of 1915.”

Ayyadurai, an MIT graduate and former candidate for Massachusetts Senate, believes “personalized and precision medicine” is a more logical approach to preventing the virus and he suggested the use of vitamins as an alternate to the vaccine.

Wu has already made it clear that she won’t be intimidated by the backlash that she has received.

The mandate takes effect on Jan. 15.

