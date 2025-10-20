CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Sam Rosati scored big this weekend.

The 10-year-old, who has autism, is a member of the Saturday Night Lights flag football team in Chelmsford. He’s been on the team all year, but hasn’t spent much time on the field.

“It’s all about inclusion and feeling valued, an equal part of the team no matter what you do,” said Joe Shartzer, a coach of the Saturday Night Lights team.

On Saturday, when Sam got his hands on the ball, he ran it all the way down the field and into the endzone for a touchdown!

“It was like, so cool,” Sam marveled.

His coaches said the idea came from his teammates.

“The kids saw how much Sam was part of the team and how much Sam loved football and wanted to get out there eventually, and so this all generated from them,” said Shartzer.

The touchdown had everyone cheering, even players from the opposing team!

Sam’s mother said it was an amazing day, and something her son will never forget.

“We’ve had the best time,” said Emily Sloane, Sam’s mother. “The smile…coming off the field is like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

Sam’s touchdown was the final play of the game, giving him team the win.

